Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report - 12/9/2006

|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|STATUS
|INJURY
|PRACTICE
|Harrison, Rodney
|S
|Out
|Shoulder
|Missed Portion
|Alexander, Eric
|LB
|Out
|Shoulder
|Missed Portion
|Baker, Rashad
|S
|Out
|Thigh
|Davis, Don
|LB
|Out - IR
|Knee
|Injured Reserve
|Jackson, Chad
|WR
|Out
|Groin
|Missed Portion
|Maroney, Laurence
|RB
|Out
|Back
|Missed Portion
|O'Callaghan, Ryan
|T
|Out
|Neck
|Missed Portion
|Graham, Daniel
|TE
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Missed Portion
|Hobbs, Ellis
|CB
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Missed Portion
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Probable
|Right Shoulder
|Mays, Corey
|LB
|Probable
|Hamstring
|Seymour, Richard
|DL
|Probable
|Elbow
|MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7)
|Brown, Ronnie
|RB
|Out
|Hand
|Missed Portion
|Culpepper, Daunte
|QB
|Out
|Knee
|Missed Portion
|James, Jeno
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Missed Portion
|Allen, Will
|CB
|Probable
|Groin
|Morris, Sammy
|RB
|Probable
|Ankle
|Taylor, Jason
|DE
|Probable
|Forearm
|Traylor, Keith
|DT
|Probable
|Knee
|Welker, Wes
|WR
|Probable
|Shoulder
"Missed Portion" indicates players who missed a portion of team practice.
The injury report consists of four categories that describe the condition of the player:
OUT: Definitely will not play.
DOUBTFUL: At least 75 percent chance will not play.
QUESTIONABLE: A 50-50 chance will not play.
PROBABLE: Virtual certainty that player will be available for normal duty.