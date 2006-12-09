Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report - 12/9/2006

The New England Patriots (9-3) and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) announce the following player injuries.

Dec 09, 2006 at 12:00 PM

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
PLAYER POSITION STATUS INJURY PRACTICE
Harrison, Rodney S Out Shoulder Missed Portion
Alexander, Eric LB Out Shoulder Missed Portion
Baker, Rashad S Out Thigh
Davis, Don LB Out - IR Knee Injured Reserve
Jackson, Chad WR Out Groin Missed Portion
Maroney, Laurence RB Out Back Missed Portion
O'Callaghan, Ryan T Out Neck Missed Portion
Graham, Daniel TE Questionable Ankle Missed Portion
Hobbs, Ellis CB Questionable Wrist Missed Portion
Brady, Tom QB Probable Right Shoulder
Mays, Corey LB Probable Hamstring
Seymour, Richard DL Probable Elbow

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7)
PLAYER POSITION STATUS INJURY PRACTICE
Brown, Ronnie RB Out Hand Missed Portion
Culpepper, Daunte QB Out Knee Missed Portion
James, Jeno G Out Knee Missed Portion
Allen, Will CB Probable Groin
Morris, Sammy RB Probable Ankle
Taylor, Jason DE Probable Forearm
Traylor, Keith DT Probable Knee
Welker, Wes WR Probable Shoulder

"Missed Portion" indicates players who missed a portion of team practice.

The injury report consists of four categories that describe the condition of the player:

OUT: Definitely will not play.

DOUBTFUL: At least 75 percent chance will not play.

QUESTIONABLE: A 50-50 chance will not play.

PROBABLE: Virtual certainty that player will be available for normal duty.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

