Patriots earn respect with rookie class ranking

The Patriots rookies earned respect from the rest of the league this year.
Between the 10 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and those signed as undrafted free agents afterwards, a handful of guys managed to get on the field and even make a name for themselves in New England and beyond.
That production hasn't gone unnoticed, and it earned the Patriots a No. 9 ranking among the NFL’s best rookie classes from ESPN.
"The most notable Patriots rookie was three-way third-round pick Marcus Jones, who won the Week 11 game against the Jets with a last-minute punt return touchdown but also scored touchdowns on an offensive reception and a defensive interception," the ESPN piece read. "However, the most valuable rookie, according to SIS total points, was the other cornerback Jones, fourth-rounder Jack. He allowed just a 45% completion rate in coverage and had two picks in 13 games."
Also mentioned were Cole Strange, who started all 17 games at left guard and ranked 14th among qualifying guards in pass block win rate, and quarterback Bailey Zappe, who started in two wins for New England.
Speedy receiver Tyquan Thornton and running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris all made an impact in their first pro season, managing to put at least one touchdown apiece on the board at some point.
All 32 teams were ranked based on how much they got out of their rookie draft classes, so undrafted players like Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell who made the initial 53-man roster weren't factored into New England's rankings.
Regardless of how the season ended, the future is bright for the Patriots.