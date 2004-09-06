Patriots fill practice squad roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots filled their practice squad roster by re-signing four offensive and four defensive players today. The team had released each of the eight players yesterday to meet the league's mandatory roster limit of 53 players. The players who were added to the practice squad are listed below:
Patriots 2004 practice squad
Eric Alexander, LB, 6-2, 240, Louisiana State
Kory Chapman, RB, 6-1, 202, Jacksonville State
Michael Jennings WR, 5-11, 175, Florida State
Justin Kurpeikis, LB, 6-3, 254, Penn State
Malaefou Mackenzie, RB, 5-10, 233 , Southern California
Christian Morton, CB, 6-0, 188, Illinois
David Pruce, T, 6-8, 295, Buffalo
Buck Rasmussen, DL, 6-4, 284, Nebraska-Omaha