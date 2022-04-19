Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

As I remember, J.C. Jackson and Jonathon Jones were both UDFAs (undrafted rookie free agents). Were either of them invited to the combine? And if so, why would they not be drafted? Is that opportunity for finding a gem at DB closed or can that still happen? I would say it is more difficult to find a top caliber WR as a UDFA. What do you think? David Mittica

Yes, both Jackson and Jones were undrafted rookies when they made the Patriots roster in 2018 and '16, respectively. And yes, both men were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine during those offseasons. The draft has always been an inexact science, which is why so many players who are drafted don't work out in the long run, while many who weren't drafted at all – like the aforementioned cornerback duo – turn out to be fantastic pros.

This phenomenon happens every year, and there could be a variety of reasons why teams choose to pass on drafting any particular player at every position. I've no doubt this will continue to happen in 2022 and every year to come. The Patriots have had some success in developing undrafted cornerbacks, and as far as wide receivers are concerned, Jakobi Meyers has worked out pretty well for New England. So, it's not impossible to find talent across the board that somehow managed to slip through the draft cracks. Erik Scalavino

I'm seeing a bunch of talk about needs from the Patriots such as edge rusher and young LB, but not many reports on acquisitions last spring such as Ronnie Perkins, Cam McGrone, and Raekwon McMillan. What is the update on that? Can we expect to see some younger guys now that we let some vets walk? Or do you see us going the vet free agency route after the draft? Anthony Banks

There is no update yet, since we haven't seen any of those three men on a football field since last calendar year. And we saw very little of them, at that, as McMillan went down with a knee injury during the early days of training camp and the then-rookie McGrone was injured prior to being drafted. He eventually made a late-season appearance on the practice field, but never got activated off the non-football injury list (NFI).

Perkins, meantime, got the most action of the three during camp and the preseason, but he was either a healthy scratch or inactive with relatively minor, nagging injuries throughout the regular season. As a result, the jury remains out on all three players until we get to see them suit up and play again in '22.

As far as the overall linebacker roster is concerned here in New England, the position is loaded with players, but very few proven ones. I could easily envision another one or two being taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but don't foresee much else in terms of veteran additions thereafter, barring a rash of injuries that might spur such action. Erik Scalavino

I've not seen any reference to Mac Jones working with a throwing coach. Tom Brady has famously done so, and while not expecting it would create arm talent where it isn't, it would be a step to take in maximizing the arm you have. Yet, again, I've not seen "working with throwing coach X" in any of the "what is Mac doing to prepare for next season" reports. Thanks for your time. Michael Harmon

Obviously you missed the big "news" back in February, when Patriots beat reporters feverishly tried connecting dots after Jones was seen in a social media post pictured with Brady's former throwing coach, Tom House. Neither Jones nor House ever actually confirmed one way or the other if the two were working together, but even if they're not, that doesn't necessarily mean Jones doesn't have someone helping him as a coach. Most high-profile QBs receive some sort of coaching throughout their careers. It's just not always worthy of a new headline or feature story. Erik Scalavino

Do you think Malcolm Butler has a chance at a roster spot, and what can we expect from Henry Anderson this season if he manages to stay off IR? Marc Saez

Yes, Butler has as good a chance as any Patriots cornerback to make the active roster at this point, if for no other reason than New England is extremely thin at that position. When the 32-year-old Butler spoke with reporters on Monday, he expressed both his commitment to helping the team and a confidence in his ability to do so. After taking a year off in 2021, it remains to be seen just how football-fit Butler is, but he certainly seems to have the necessary desire to make this team.