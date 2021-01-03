Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Jan 02, 2021
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions - Multiple Players 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE/DE Rashod Berry, DB Michael Jackson Sr. and LB Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. New England also activated OL Ross Reynolds and DB D'Angelo Ross (Standard Elevations) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve.

Berry, 24 [#43], was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad twice this season, prior to Week 6 vs. Denver and Week 13 at L.A. Chargers. He appeared in both games as a reserve and did not accrue any statistics. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State on May 5, 2020, and began the season on the Patriots practice squad.

Maluia, 22 [#46], has played in eight games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and has not accrued any statistics. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was originally drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL out of Wyoming. Maluia was released by the Patriots on Nov. 10 and joined the practice squad on Nov. 12. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for Week 10 vs. Baltimore and Week 16 vs. Buffalo.

Jackson, 23 [#45], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 28, 2020. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Aug. 9, 2020, and released on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami (Fla.) in 2019. Jackson began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit Lions to the 53-man roster off the Cowboys practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.

Reynolds, 25 [#64], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. Reynolds spent the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Ross, 24 [#39], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 and spent last season on injured reserve. He has not played in an NFL game.

Harris, 23, began the season on injured reserve before being activated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 5. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder started all 10 games he played in this season and totaled 137 rushing attempts for 691 yards (5.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 52 yards.

