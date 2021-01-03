Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE/DE Rashod Berry, DB Michael Jackson Sr. and LB Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. New England also activated OL Ross Reynolds and DB D'Angelo Ross (Standard Elevations) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve.

Berry, 24 [#43], was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad twice this season, prior to Week 6 vs. Denver and Week 13 at L.A. Chargers. He appeared in both games as a reserve and did not accrue any statistics. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State on May 5, 2020, and began the season on the Patriots practice squad.

Maluia, 22 [#46], has played in eight games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and has not accrued any statistics. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was originally drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL out of Wyoming. Maluia was released by the Patriots on Nov. 10 and joined the practice squad on Nov. 12. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for Week 10 vs. Baltimore and Week 16 vs. Buffalo.

Jackson, 23 [#45], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 28, 2020. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Aug. 9, 2020, and released on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami (Fla.) in 2019. Jackson began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit Lions to the 53-man roster off the Cowboys practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.

Reynolds, 25 [#64], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. Reynolds spent the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Ross, 24 [#39], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 and spent last season on injured reserve. He has not played in an NFL game.