Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. 

Oct 07, 2023 at 05:06 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions-TW TB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. Reiff was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 4.

Jeremiah-Pharms-Headshot

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

#70 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Friends U.

Pharms Jr., 26, (jersey #70) was elevated to the active roster for the first time last week and made his NFL debut at Dallas. He was originally signed by New England on July 19, 2022 and spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4. Pharms was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL out of Friends University in 2022, where he finished the season with 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games.

Riley-Reiff-Headshot

Riley Reiff

#74 OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Iowa
bio-Christian-Gonzalez-Headshot

Christian Gonzalez

#6 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Oregon

news

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.
news

Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran DL Trysten Hill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released P Corliss Waitman from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Manny Jones to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve and released defensive back William Hooper from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign QB Will Grier to the 53-man Roster from the Cincinnati Practice Squad; Place DB Marcus Jones on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.
news

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. 
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Do Your Job: Building the Team Through the NFL Draft

Get an inside look at how the Patriots scouts prepare for the NFL Draft by evaluating players at college all-star games, the NFL Combine, and pro days.

Patriots This Week: Cowboys Takeaways and Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and preview their week five matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1, Russ Francis Tribute 

On this episode of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with long time captain Matthew Slater for his state of the team. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights a stout Saints defense on the Belestrator, and we remember the life and football career of one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history, Russ Francis. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft hosts the 2023 Day of Pampering at Gillette Stadium

18 cancer survivors were invited to Gillette Stadium for the annual Day of Pampering for relaxation and fun. The day involved manicures, making candles, bracelets and more.

Remembering Russ Francis

We remember the life and football career of Russ Francis, one of the most unique Patriots in franchise history.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater. Slater talks about the team's motivation going into their matchup with the Saints.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
