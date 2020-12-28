Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated LB Cassh Maluia (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed C Marcus Martin to the 53-man roster.

Maluia, 22 [#46], has played in seven games as a reserve for the Patriots this season and has not accrued any statistics. The 6-foot, 248-pounder was originally drafted by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL out of Wyoming. Maluia was released by the Patriots on Nov. 10 and joined the practice squad on Nov. 12. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for the Week 10 game vs. Baltimore and reverted to the practice squad on Nov. 16.

Thurman, 25 [#92], has been elevated to the 53-man roster four times this season and was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has appeared in six games with one start and posted seven tackles. Thurman was released on Nov. 14 and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 18. He originally signed with the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent out of the University of Houston on May 14, 2018. Thurman also had a short stint with Tampa Bay during the 2019 offseason before signing with New England on May 2, 2019. He spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad.

Martin, 27, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (70th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers out of USC in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder has appeared in 28 career regular season games with 24 starts for San Francisco (2014-16) and Detroit (2020). Martin spent the 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns but did not play in any games, was on injured reserve with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 before he was released prior to the start of the regular season.

