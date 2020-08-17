Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

The Patriots will practice in full pads Monday morning for the first time this summer. After a crazy and unpredictable offseason that kept football and all other sports on the backburner, the Boston Herald says the post-Tom Brady era in New England has now officially arrived.
The Boston Herald kicks things off this week with a piece looking at ways the Patriots might be able to make a deep playoff run in 2020. The Providence Journal offers five things to watch in terms of team building as practice gets underway. The Boston Sports Journal looks at some potential camp battles as part of its notebook.
Various reports indicated the Patriots hosted four players for tryouts just before the first padded practice.
WEEI.com says this will be a big primer week for Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.
Nationally, Albert Breer's MMQB looks at a variety of topics including the Bills turnaround and the potential for Saturday games in the NFL this season. Peter King's FMIA column has some Tom Brady items.