Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Aug 17, 2020 at 09:10 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20200817_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

The Patriots will practice in full pads Monday morning for the first time this summer. After a crazy and unpredictable offseason that kept football and all other sports on the backburner, the Boston Herald says the post-Tom Brady era in New England has now officially arrived.

The Boston Herald kicks things off this week with a piece looking at ways the Patriots might be able to make a deep playoff run in 2020. The Providence Journal offers five things to watch in terms of team building as practice gets underway. The Boston Sports Journal looks at some potential camp battles as part of its notebook.

Various reports indicated the Patriots hosted four players for tryouts just before the first padded practice.

WEEI.com says this will be a big primer week for Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Nationally, Albert Breer's MMQB looks at a variety of topics including the Bills turnaround and the potential for Saturday games in the NFL this season. Peter King's FMIA column has some Tom Brady items.

