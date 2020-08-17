Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

The Patriots will practice in full pads Monday morning for the first time this summer. After a crazy and unpredictable offseason that kept football and all other sports on the backburner, the Boston Herald says the post-Tom Brady era in New England has now officially arrived.

Various reports indicated the Patriots hosted four players for tryouts just before the first padded practice.

WEEI.com says this will be a big primer week for Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.