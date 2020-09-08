Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

ESPN.com provides a season preview and wonders if Cam Newton can keep the dynasty going. The Boston Globe says the offense is team’s biggest question but Newton represents a wild card. The Boston Herald believes Sunday's opener against Miami will show if the Newton experiment has legs. The Athletic also provides a preview and is unsure what to expect from the team. NBC Sports Boston tries to figure out what would make 2020 a successful season for New England.

The Patriots made a couple of roster moves of Monday, adding a pair of players from the practice squad while moving two to injured reserve.

The Providence Journal says no one currently has a leg up in the kicking game.

NBC Sports Boston tries to project what we’ll be saying about the 2020 rookie class.

NESN.com has Stephon Gilmore sharing his approach to a rematch with DeVante Parker and the Dolphins.

