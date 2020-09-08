Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

ESPN.com provides a season preview and wonders if Cam Newton can keep the dynasty going. The Boston Globe says the offense is team’s biggest question but Newton represents a wild card. The Boston Herald believes Sunday's opener against Miami will show if the Newton experiment has legs. The Athletic also provides a preview and is unsure what to expect from the team. NBC Sports Boston tries to figure out what would make 2020 a successful season for New England.
The Patriots made a couple of roster moves of Monday, adding a pair of players from the practice squad while moving two to injured reserve.
The Providence Journal says no one currently has a leg up in the kicking game.
NBC Sports Boston tries to project what we’ll be saying about the 2020 rookie class.
NESN.com has Stephon Gilmore sharing his approach to a rematch with DeVante Parker and the Dolphins.