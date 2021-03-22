Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

"I trust what we're building here with the Patriots," said Henry of what made him choose New England. "I think that was big into my decision on why I wanted to be a Patriot, was just the trust of coach Belichick, what we're building here and I'm just fired up to be a part of it."

Neither were the only additions at their respective position groups, with receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith also big parts of the free-agency haul.

"I feel like we complement each other well, I think we can compete" said Henry of Smith. "I got to meet him last week, so continue to build that relationship and excited to see it show up on the field."