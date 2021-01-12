Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

Ever since Nick Caserio accepted the Texans GM job, there have been reports out of Houston indicating their star quarterback Deshaun Watson is not happy. Some have even suggested Watson may demand a trade.
Of course that has led to rampant speculation as to how the Patriots might be able to get into that mix. The Providence Journal has an interesting trade proposal to make that happen. The Athletic explains how Watson can in fact demand a trade. MassLive.com says New England doesn’t make sense as a landing spot for Watson.
The Boston Herald looks at another step in their rebuilding process, which is identifying which in-house free agents the team should prioritize. The Athletic continues its rebuilding series as well, looking at some free agent possibilities. WEEI.com provides a blueprint on how the Patriots can find their next quarterback.
Boston.com provides some potential NFL draft prospects for the Patriots based on Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.
WEEI.com has the news of Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett receiving another honor after he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.
NESN.com writes about four players whose contracts expired.
NESN.com looks at the link between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban and how it’s manifested itself with the Patriots.