Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

The Patriots have a lot of decisions to make in the coming weeks, whether it's with the quarterback position, re-signing their own free agents or targeting big-money free agents from other teams.

That process has already begun in Foxborough, and there's been no shortage of suggestions coming in from the media. One area that will be crucial is identifying which players are worth investing in for the future. In that vein, ESPN.com believes Bill Belichick's assessment of the team’s young linebackers is critical to the Patriots future.

The Boston Globe provides an overview of some quarterbacks who might be available for the Patriots in 2021. The next step in the Boston Herald's rebuilding plan involves reloading the defensive front.

The Boston Globe wonders why Josh McDaniels isn’t getting any head coaching interviews.