Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

NESN.com starts things off this morning with Ricky Doyle writing about the issues facing the Patriots front office after so many departures in recent seasons. Jim Hacket of the Sports Hub thinks that some new eyeballs in the front office could do some good though. Phil Perry has Nick Caserio facing a huge challenge in Houston without either a first- or second-round pick.
Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal also has some ideas how the Patriots will cope with the loss of Caserio.
Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald weighs what went wrong for the Patriots 2020 offense, while colleague Andrew Callahan lays out the potential options at quarterback this offeason. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe takes stock of where things stand on the roster heading into the offseason.
Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit takes a look at how the leadership stepped up for the Patriots in 2020. Andy Gresh hands out his awards for the 2020 season for the Providence Journal.