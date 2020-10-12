Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

Oct 12, 2020 at 08:32 AM
Mike Dussault
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Patriots players will be off Monday and Tuesday this week, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday after the team's game with the Broncos was pushed for a second time and will now take place this weekend.

USA Today's Patriots Wire has Cam Newton's father passing along that Cam is still asymptomatic and raring to get back under center for the team. Newton will need two negative tests before he's allowed to return. NESN lays out how the rescheduled game could benefit Newton's ability to reach playing time incentives.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic wonders how the NFL can climb out of scheduling nightmare as multiple games are starting to be juggled. The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian wonders why the league is hesitant to add a Week 18 to provide some flexibility for themselves.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald wonders if the bye coming early means some of the players reportedly on the reserve/COVID-19 list might return. WEEI's Ryan Hannable lays out where the Patriots go from here, while Pats Pulpit has Bill Belichick confident his team will be able to adjust to the challenges.

