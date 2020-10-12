Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

The Patriots players will be off Monday and Tuesday this week, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday after the team's game with the Broncos was pushed for a second time and will now take place this weekend.

USA Today's Patriots Wire has Cam Newton's father passing along that Cam is still asymptomatic and raring to get back under center for the team. Newton will need two negative tests before he's allowed to return. NESN lays out how the rescheduled game could benefit Newton's ability to reach playing time incentives.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic wonders how the NFL can climb out of scheduling nightmare as multiple games are starting to be juggled. The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian wonders why the league is hesitant to add a Week 18 to provide some flexibility for themselves.