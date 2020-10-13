Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Oct 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Oct 13, 2020 at 08:04 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Mike Reiss kicks things off this morning with a positive take on Cam Newton potentially being able to return against the Broncos now that the game has been delayed a week. Newton's positive test was the start of things turning upside down over the last two weeks and it would be great if the team can finally get back on track. The Boston Globe has Bill Belichick saying as of Monday it was still too early to tell.

NESN has Stephon Gilmore posting that he's ready to go on Instagram, a potential sign that despite first testing positive last week the stud cornerback could be making a quick return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PatsPulpit takes a look at the new COVID-19 protocols from the NFL and how the Patriots games against the Chiefs could've looked a lot different with these changes in place. WEEI's Fitzy is having a tough love/hate relationship with the season.

NBC Sports Boston lays out the potential for the Patriots to acquire AJ Green, who appears to want out of Cincinnati. Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal thinks that an acquisition at tight end would make the most sense, with the Giants Evan Engram being his target.

Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe takes a look at the long-time friendship of Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham, which saw them both make contributions against the Chiefs.

Tom E. Curran has the Broncos Vic Fangio handling all the schedule movement well, with an understanding that this is the kind of season the NFL is in.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/29: Passing (or running) grades for Pats 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/10

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/8

Devin and Jason McCourty help Boston students gain internet access at home with donation

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Report: Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Advertising