Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Mike Reiss kicks things off this morning with a positive take on Cam Newton potentially being able to return against the Broncos now that the game has been delayed a week. Newton's positive test was the start of things turning upside down over the last two weeks and it would be great if the team can finally get back on track. The Boston Globe has Bill Belichick saying as of Monday it was still too early to tell.

NESN has Stephon Gilmore posting that he's ready to go on Instagram, a potential sign that despite first testing positive last week the stud cornerback could be making a quick return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PatsPulpit takes a look at the new COVID-19 protocols from the NFL and how the Patriots games against the Chiefs could've looked a lot different with these changes in place. WEEI's Fitzy is having a tough love/hate relationship with the season.

NBC Sports Boston lays out the potential for the Patriots to acquire AJ Green, who appears to want out of Cincinnati. Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal thinks that an acquisition at tight end would make the most sense, with the Giants Evan Engram being his target.

Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe takes a look at the long-time friendship of Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham, which saw them both make contributions against the Chiefs.