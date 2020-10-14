Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 10/14: Handing out quarter-pole awards

Oct 14, 2020 at 08:39 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Patriots players and coaches are expected back at Gillette Stadium today, however they will not resume on-field practices until Thursday and then we'll get a chance to see if either Cam Newton or Stephon Gilmore is in line to return to action.

PatsPulpit previews what is now a 12-week grind to the finish for the Patriots, with plenty of exciting and challenging matchups throughout. Greg Bedard takes a look back at the first quarter of the season and hands out some awards and superlatives. The NBC Sports Boston staff does the same, with rookie Michael Onwenu getting plenty of praise.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has the Patriots slowly revving up to finally play the Broncos and colleague Karen Guregian thinks the team will need the Superman version of Cam Newton if and when he's back.

Evan Lazar of CLNS takes a deep dive into the Patriots defense and their dime personnel package that has become a go-to for the team.

