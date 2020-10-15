Patriots News Blitz 10/15: Pats back on practice field today

The Patriots are expected to take the practice field at 1pm today, with hope that both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore will be back in uniform. Both players would provide a big boost for the team and could help New England back on track.

Here are today's top stories...

PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser takes a look at the offense's strong performances on early downs with a run game that isn't afraid to keep the ball on the ground in any situation.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Stephon Gilmore could follow Cam Newton off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list as early as today. Jim McBride has a similar report as well, pointing toward a big day on the practice fields for the Patriots.

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe wonders where 2020 will rank among the Patriots craziest seasons.

Doug Kyed of NESN has more on new signing Carl Davis, a veteran defensive lineman who has always been an intriguing fit in New England despite bouncing around the league a bit. He could be pressed into immediate action.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal has more from Adrian Phillips, who's wife is a doctor and a good sounding board during the pandemic protocols.