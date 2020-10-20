Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

There was plenty of analysis stemming from the Patriots disappointing 18-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Most of that was centered around the offense, which struggled throughout.
The centerpiece of that offense, Cam Newton, agreed. The Boston Globe has Newton accepting full responsibility for where the Patriots are as an offense. The Boston Herald has a report card from the Broncos game. Newton also discussed his COVID scare, calling it a nightmare.
It wasn't all bad news, however, as the secondary held up and helped keep the Patriots in the game. The Globe says Jonathan Jones was a major part of that. The Herald agreed, giving Jones plenty of props.
The Athletic provides 36 thoughts on the loss to Denver. NBC Sports Boston is trying to figure out how N’Keal Harry disappeared from the offense. The Patriots are on a flat-line trajectory and have been for quite some time.
As the focus shifts to San Francisco, Bill Belichick’s is on tight end George Kittle. The San Francisco Chronicle says the Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots reunion makes for a nice juicy subplot this week. Injuries have really hurt the Niners this season, and Raheem Mostert and Trent Williams are dealing with ankle problems at the moment.