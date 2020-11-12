Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

With all the injuries the Patriots have dealt with over the past several weeks, few players have taken advantage of their opportunities more than Jakobi Meyers. The second-year wideout had a career game against the Jets and has emerged as Cam Newton top target.
The Boston Globe says Meyers' production has gotten the attention of the Ravens. The Boston Herald says Meyers is giving much of the credit for his strong play to Newton. NBC Sports Boston wonders where Meyers has been and explains why he's fitting in well. Meyers also explained his Julian Edelman has helped him along the way.
Speaking of the Ravens, the Globe says Lamar Jackson has yet to regain his 2019 MVP form, particularly as a passer. The Boston Herald still wonders if the Patriots can keep Jackson under wraps and save their remote playoff chances.
The Patriots have hit rock bottom at tight end with Ryan Izzo the lone player at the position to suit up the last two weeks.
New England's injury report remains quite lengthy.
The Providence Journal believes the secondary will need to improve greatly against the Ravens. The Boston Sports Journal feels the Patriots have a lot of issues on defense.
In Baltimore, Jackson can’t wait to face Newton, who he grew up admiring. The Baltimore Sun provides a scouting report for Sunday’s game. Newton still has plenty of respect among the Ravens.