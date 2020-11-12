Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

With all the injuries the Patriots have dealt with over the past several weeks, few players have taken advantage of their opportunities more than Jakobi Meyers. The second-year wideout had a career game against the Jets and has emerged as Cam Newton top target.

Speaking of the Ravens, the Globe says Lamar Jackson has yet to regain his 2019 MVP form, particularly as a passer. The Boston Herald still wonders if the Patriots can keep Jackson under wraps and save their remote playoff chances.

The Patriots have hit rock bottom at tight end with Ryan Izzo the lone player at the position to suit up the last two weeks.