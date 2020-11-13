Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

The Patriots and Ravens are getting set for their showdown Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. The teams have met often over the years with both enjoying their share of success.
Things are a bit different this time as the Ravens are a prohibitive favorite.
Boston Sports Journal says don’t rule out the possibility of an upset. NBC Sports Boston looks at some of the more memorable meetings between the clubs.
With Stephon Gilmore sidelined with a knee injury, the Boston Herald looks at J.C. Jackson’s play as his replacement.
The Boston Herald believes Cam Newton's ability to beat the blitz will be key against the Ravens. Could newcomer Isaiah Ford make an impact on Sunday night? The Patriots made some roster moves on Thursday as well.
The Providence Journal says Adrian Phillips has embraced his role as a versatile defender. NBC Sports Boston says the secondary is in rough shape. MassLive.com has Newton talking about his admiration of Lamar Jackson.
The Athletic offers their views at the midpoint of the season. NBC Sports Boston says Newton should be part of the 2021 plan.
Ever wonder where Cam Newton gets his hats? The Boston Globe has the answers.
The Baltimore Sun has the Ravens dealing with some problems related to COVID, and the staff also has some picks for Sunday’s game.