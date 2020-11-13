Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 13 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 15 - 05:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Belestrator: Preparing for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

Nov 13, 2020 at 10:29 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Patriots and Ravens are getting set for their showdown Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. The teams have met often over the years with both enjoying their share of success.

Things are a bit different this time as the Ravens are a prohibitive favorite.

Boston Sports Journal says don’t rule out the possibility of an upset. NBC Sports Boston looks at some of the more memorable meetings between the clubs.

With Stephon Gilmore sidelined with a knee injury, the Boston Herald looks at J.C. Jackson’s play as his replacement.

The Boston Herald believes Cam Newton's ability to beat the blitz will be key against the Ravens. Could newcomer Isaiah Ford make an impact on Sunday night? The Patriots made some roster moves on Thursday as well.

The Providence Journal says Adrian Phillips has embraced his role as a versatile defender. NBC Sports Boston says the secondary is in rough shape. MassLive.com has Newton talking about his admiration of Lamar Jackson.

The Athletic offers their views at the midpoint of the season. NBC Sports Boston says Newton should be part of the 2021 plan.

Ever wonder where Cam Newton gets his hats? The Boston Globe has the answers.

The Baltimore Sun has the Ravens dealing with some problems related to COVID, and the staff also has some picks for Sunday’s game.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/10: Pats late comeback stuns Jets

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 10/23: Newton: 'Excuse bucket is low'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 10/22: Talking about practice ... finally

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/11: Ravens will be Patriots toughest test yet

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/11

NFL Announces Nominees for Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial at Patriot Place

Advertising