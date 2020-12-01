Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

The offense has struggled for much of the season, and that was especially true on Sunday when the Patriots managed just 179 total yards and passed for only 84. Cam Newton tossed two more interceptions in the game, and has thrown just four touchdown passes all season.
Despite that, Bill Belichick seems determined to stick with Newton. ESPN.com explains the coach's mindset as the offense searches for a spark. The Boston Herald offers a report card from the Cardinals game looking at why Newton struggled. Belichick may be looking for more from Newton but NBC Sports Boston has seen enough.
The Athletic provides 30 takeaways from the win over Arizona.
Adam Butler more than held his ground against the Cardinals according to the Boston Globe. The Boston Sports Journal breaks down three key plays that led to the win.
The Boston Globe explains how the Patriots plan to spend the week in Los Angeles as they prepare to face the Chargers and Rams in back-to-back games.
ESPN.com has the news of Julian Edelman being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.
The Patriots made some additions to their practice squad.
Out in Los Angeles, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is feeling the heat. The Los Angeles Times has Lynn saying he still feels he’s the right man for the job, however.