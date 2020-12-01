Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

The offense has struggled for much of the season, and that was especially true on Sunday when the Patriots managed just 179 total yards and passed for only 84. Cam Newton tossed two more interceptions in the game, and has thrown just four touchdown passes all season.

The Athletic provides 30 takeaways from the win over Arizona.

The Boston Globe explains how the Patriots plan to spend the week in Los Angeles as they prepare to face the Chargers and Rams in back-to-back games.

ESPN.com has the news of Julian Edelman being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Patriots made some additions to their practice squad.