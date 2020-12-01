Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 01 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:36 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2-wk-12-cam

The offense has struggled for much of the season, and that was especially true on Sunday when the Patriots managed just 179 total yards and passed for only 84. Cam Newton tossed two more interceptions in the game, and has thrown just four touchdown passes all season.

Despite that, Bill Belichick seems determined to stick with Newton. ESPN.com explains the coach's mindset as the offense searches for a spark. The Boston Herald offers a report card from the Cardinals game looking at why Newton struggled. Belichick may be looking for more from Newton but NBC Sports Boston has seen enough.

The Athletic provides 30 takeaways from the win over Arizona.

Adam Butler more than held his ground against the Cardinals according to the Boston Globe. The Boston Sports Journal breaks down three key plays that led to the win.

The Boston Globe explains how the Patriots plan to spend the week in Los Angeles as they prepare to face the Chargers and Rams in back-to-back games.

ESPN.com has the news of Julian Edelman being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Patriots made some additions to their practice squad.

Out in Los Angeles, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is feeling the heat. The Los Angeles Times has Lynn saying he still feels he’s the right man for the job, however.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/10: Pats late comeback stuns Jets

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/1

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/30

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 11/29

Pool Report: Interview with Referee Bill Vinovich

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

Advertising