Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Dec 14, 2020 at 08:10 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Good Monday morning as the results from Sunday provided a bit more clarity on the Patriots road to the playoffs, getting help with the losses by the Dolphins and Raiders. Ryan Hannable of WEEI lays out how the results improved the team's long-shot chances. However, with a Bills win, the Patriots streak of 11-straight and 17 of the last 19 division titles will be broken.

NBC Sports Boston lays out their power rankings after the results of Sunday.

Pats Pulpit jumps right in and starts to lay out a plan for how the Patriots can get back into contention in 2021.

In case you missed them on Sunday, Mike Reiss always has some must-read notes about the Patriots, including bits about Cam Newton and the offense. Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe takes a closer look at the fellowship of the Patriots post-game prayer circle and what it means for the players.

Evan Lazar of CLNS took an in-depth dive into Newton's performances and tries to figure out what the issues are that are holding the offense back. Karen Guregian sees the problems going much deeper than Newton. Albert Breer wonders where things go from here in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Greg Bedard's breakdown of the Rams game has him finding some growing pains for the Patriots young defensive pieces. Michael Irvin chimes in on WEEI with his thoughts on how the Patriots should employ N'Keal Harry, who made some solid catches against the Rams.

Tweets of Note

