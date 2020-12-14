Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Good Monday morning as the results from Sunday provided a bit more clarity on the Patriots road to the playoffs, getting help with the losses by the Dolphins and Raiders. Ryan Hannable of WEEI lays out how the results improved the team's long-shot chances. However, with a Bills win, the Patriots streak of 11-straight and 17 of the last 19 division titles will be broken.

NBC Sports Boston lays out their power rankings after the results of Sunday.

Pats Pulpit jumps right in and starts to lay out a plan for how the Patriots can get back into contention in 2021.

In case you missed them on Sunday, Mike Reiss always has some must-read notes about the Patriots, including bits about Cam Newton and the offense. Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe takes a closer look at the fellowship of the Patriots post-game prayer circle and what it means for the players.

Evan Lazar of CLNS took an in-depth dive into Newton's performances and tries to figure out what the issues are that are holding the offense back. Karen Guregian sees the problems going much deeper than Newton. Albert Breer wonders where things go from here in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.