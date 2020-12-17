Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Thu Dec 17 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Patriots News Blitz 12/17: Edelman's return to practice provides spark

Dec 17, 2020 at 08:51 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2-JE11

A snowstorm hit New England on Thursday, as the Patriots will look to a second-straight day inside the practice bubble to prepare for what will certainly be very different conditions down in Miami. The team had full attendance on Wednesday, including the welcome returns of Julian Edelman and Shilique Calhoun.

Here's everything you need to start your Thursday!

Mike Reiss kicks things off with the Patriots looking for a 10th-straight win over a rookie quarterback. The team and coaches had plenty of praise for Tua Tagovailoa. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald dismisses the idea of the Patriots focusing on becoming spoilers. Karen Guregian thinks Brian Flores is here to stay with the Dolphins.

Bern Buchmasser from Pats Pulpit has some of the Patriots rookies finally getting some quality practice time this week, hoping that it translates to some promising performances on the field. Zack Cox of NESN has some Patriots players excited to see Julian Edelman back.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has Texas-native and former Charger Adrian Phillips getting excited for his first snowstorm.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal sizes up the Patriots defense against the rest of the AFC East, with a chance to solidify their ranking over the final three weeks of the season. Doug Kyed takes a look at Myles Bryant, who could be a factor on defense for a long time.

Jim Hackett of WEEI dives into the quarterback conundrum that the Patriots are now facing, with no slam dunk easy answer how to solve the biggest question all football teams face. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston wonders if the Dolphins are showing one potential path the Patriots could follow.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 12/16: Sights set on Miami

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!

Latest News

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass.

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Patriots News Blitz 12/17: Edelman's return to practice provides spark

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Patriots News Blitz 12/16: Sights set on Miami

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

From the shadows: Berj Najarian uses My Cause, My Cleats to shine light on Armenia

Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

Unfiltered Notebook 12/14: Bailey winning hidden yardage battle

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Advertising