Patriots News Blitz 12/17: Edelman's return to practice provides spark

A snowstorm hit New England on Thursday, as the Patriots will look to a second-straight day inside the practice bubble to prepare for what will certainly be very different conditions down in Miami. The team had full attendance on Wednesday, including the welcome returns of Julian Edelman and Shilique Calhoun.

Here's everything you need to start your Thursday!

Bern Buchmasser from Pats Pulpit has some of the Patriots rookies finally getting some quality practice time this week, hoping that it translates to some promising performances on the field. Zack Cox of NESN has some Patriots players excited to see Julian Edelman back.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has Texas-native and former Charger Adrian Phillips getting excited for his first snowstorm.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal sizes up the Patriots defense against the rest of the AFC East, with a chance to solidify their ranking over the final three weeks of the season. Doug Kyed takes a look at Myles Bryant, who could be a factor on defense for a long time.