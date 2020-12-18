Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Patriots News Blitz 12/18: Young receivers making strides

Dec 18, 2020 at 08:10 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2.jpg-JB

The Patriots will get one final day of practice in on Friday before heading down to Miami this weekend for a big divisional tilt that both teams badly need to keep their playoff hopes alive. Last night's overtime win by the Chargers gave the Patriots' chances a little bit of a boost, but they'll still need plenty of more help, none of which will matter if they don't beat the Dolphins.

Here is a Friday edition of the links!

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit takes a look at Jake Bailey's progress from year one to year two. He's been a vital contributor this season, both in field position and on kickoffs. The Pulpit also takes a look at how the Patriots and Dolphins have changed since Week 1.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic has a fun long oral history of Dan Connolly's kickoff return against the Packers back in 2010 that he nearly took to the house.

Sean McGuire of NESN has N'Keal Harry emerging as Cam Newton's "chance" receiver, with Newton giving the second-year receiver more chances to make plays. Zack Cox has Jakobi Meyers' growing belief in how good he can be, he's had one of the most progressive year of anyone.

Ryan Hannable has player's reactions to having Julian Edelman back at practice, which provided a nice boost this week for the final stretch. We'll see if Edelman is already ready to hop into a game or if he'll need another week or so to continue knocking off rust. Andy Hart has a theory as to why Jarrett Stidham has continued to ride the backup position.

Matt Cassel, writing for NBC Sports Boston and from experience, knows exactly how the Patriots will approach these final three games. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald has Newton focused forward on the Dolphins.

