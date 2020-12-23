Patriots News Blitz 12/23: Slater a 'special' player

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 23, 2020

Dec 23, 2020
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

With Christmas coming and the Patriots eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2008, things are rather quiet in Foxborough. Aside from some lingering Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham talk, which continues to be downplayed by Bill Belichick, there hasn't been much activity of late.

Three Patriots did manage to find their way to the Pro Bowl list, and Belichick had some special praise for one. When it comes to special teams players, the Boston Globe has Belichick calling Matthew Slater the best he's ever been around. Belichick also had some praise for his other two Pro Bowl players.

Various reports indicate Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is under consideration for the vacant job at the University of Arizona.

The Athletic takes a look at "the backbone" of the organization, longtime Patriots personnel administrator Nancy Meier.

Boston Sports Journal looks at the defensive game plans used by the Patriots over the past two weeks.

While the Patriots are playing out the string in New England, the Bills are jockeying for playoff seeding while preparing for the postseason. The Buffalo News has the news of Josh Allen receiving his fourth AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

