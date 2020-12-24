Patriots News Blitz 12/24: Folk not slowing down

For the first time since Bill Belichick's first year in New England, way back in 2000, the Patriots will play regular-season games while eliminated from postseason contention. But that doesn't mean there isn't any intrigue related to the final two games.

With nothing to play for, the Boston Globe wonders if the Patriots will indeed start Cam Newton Monday night. The Boston Herald says Belichick is still reluctant to reveal which way he’s going.

Stephon Gilmore was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and is out for the rest of the season.