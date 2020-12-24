Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 12/24: Folk not slowing down

For the first time since Bill Belichick's first year in New England, way back in 2000, the Patriots will play regular-season games while eliminated from postseason contention. But that doesn't mean there isn't any intrigue related to the final two games.

With nothing to play for, the Boston Globe wonders if the Patriots will indeed start Cam Newton Monday night. The Boston Herald says Belichick is still reluctant to reveal which way he’s going.

Stephon Gilmore was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and is out for the rest of the season.

The Providence Journal has Nick Folk wanting to continue his career after enjoying one of his best seasons. Fellow specialist Jake Bailey is “over the moon excited” about his Pro Bowl honor.

NBC Sports Boston is looking out to San Francisco and trying to interpret if the Niners acquisition of Josh Rosen may have implications for the Patriots. Sticking with quarterbacks, NBC Sports Boston looks at what Josh Allen might be able to teach the Patriots as they search for a new one.

Quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch was hired as the new head coach for the University of Arizona. Boston Sports Journal says Fisch's departure complicates Josh McDaniels’ succession plan.

