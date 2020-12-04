Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

There has been some news regarding the health of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton this week. Newton showed up on the injury report for the first time this year as he's been limited due to an abdominal injury. That has led to some speculation that perhaps it's time to see what backup Jarrett Stidham might be able to do.
The Boston Globe says that will not be the case as all signs point toward Newton remaining at the helm. Speaking of Newton, the Boston Herald says the quarterback is still looking to play his best football. The Chargers cover-3 scheme may not be the best way for Newton to get on track however. Boston Sports Journal says switching to Stidham is complicated.
As the Patriots get set to face Justin Herbert, ESPN.com wonders what the future will bring for the Patriots at quarterback. NBC Sports Boston offers several options at the position for the 2021 season.
The Boston Herald says the Patriots have changed up some things at practice in an effort to spark faster starts.
The Boston Globe writes about Stephon Gilmore's message to his son through his My Cleats, My Cause campaign.
When it comes to scoring points, it's been a long time since the Patriots have had this much trouble.
David Andrews is the lone Patriot who is leading his position in Pro Bowl voting. The Patriots claimed linebacker Jack Cichy off waiver from Tampa Bay.
The Providence Journal says patience has paid off for defensive back Myles Bryant.
The Los Angeles Times says Joey Bosa impressed in more ways than one against Buffalo. They also offer picks for Week 13. Herbert was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.