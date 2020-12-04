Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

There has been some news regarding the health of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton this week. Newton showed up on the injury report for the first time this year as he's been limited due to an abdominal injury. That has led to some speculation that perhaps it's time to see what backup Jarrett Stidham might be able to do.

As the Patriots get set to face Justin Herbert, ESPN.com wonders what the future will bring for the Patriots at quarterback. NBC Sports Boston offers several options at the position for the 2021 season.

The Boston Herald says the Patriots have changed up some things at practice in an effort to spark faster starts.

The Boston Globe writes about Stephon Gilmore's message to his son through his My Cleats, My Cause campaign.

When it comes to scoring points, it's been a long time since the Patriots have had this much trouble.