Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Feb 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Patriots News Blitz 2/1: Stafford trade kicks things off

Feb 01, 2021 at 09:24 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Matthew Stafford's trade from Detroit to Los Angeles kicked off what figures to be an active quarterback market this offseason. The Patriots will now need to look in a different direction with Stafford off the board.

The Athletic believes sure-thing quarterbacks generally go in the first 12 picks, which creates problems for the Patriots as they search for an answer. If Alabama's Mac Jones is in the Patriots plans, the Boston Globe offers a look at his prospects as well as those of the other quarterbacks who attended the Senior Bowl. NBC Sports Boston ranks the top five quarterbacks that will be available in the draft.

The Boston Herald says Tampa Bay should look at Bill Belichick for help if they want to win the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports Boston reports that former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to be traded anywhere other than New England before being dealt to the Rams. Boston Sports Journal analyzing the Patriots situation after the first quarterback domino fell.

The Boston Globe says the wide receiver position will be deep in the draft should the Patriots choose to look in that direction. WEEI.com provides some options from the Senior Bowl that would make sense for the Patriots.

WEEI.com says the Patriots are a possible landing spot for Houston's J.J. Watt should the defensive end become available. Devin McCourty says he wouldn't mind if Cam Newton returned for a second year in New England.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 1/29: Pats meet with Senior Bowl QBs

The Patriots are doing their due diligence at the Senior Bowl when it comes to the quarterback position.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/28: Potential QB return in the cards?

The Patriots continue to have a close eye on the Senior Bowl, while the media examines their options at the quarterback position, whether it's a rookie or a veteran.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/27: Senior Bowl scouting gets underway

In today's News Blitz, the Senior Bowl is a big focus as teams get their first in-person looks at many prospects, while the quarterback question remains at the forefront of Patriots' offseason.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/26: Weighing potential QB moves

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/25: Super Bowl 55 matchup set

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 2/1: Stafford trade kicks things off

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Avid 'Rocket League' gamer Cody Davis wins match on Twitch livestream

Patriots News Blitz 1/29: Pats meet with Senior Bowl QBs

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

From the Vault: Our first McCourty Twins interview at 2011 Pro Bowl

We go into the vault for our first ever interview with Patriots safety Devin McCourty and Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty. Devin, Jason and their mom share stories at the 2011 pro bowl.

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

Delve into the life of Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland in which he discusses the reasons of why he pursued a career as a collegiate professor.

AFC players react to 2021 Pro Bowl selections

AFC players react to their 2021 Pro Bowl selections.

2021 Reese's Senior Bowl highlights

Watch some of the best plays from the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

NFL Explained: Microsoft Surface Sideline Viewing System

Learn about the sideline technology revolutionizing the game of football.

Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Take a look at NFL Network's at the first version of Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 NFL Mock Draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising