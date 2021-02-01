Patriots News Blitz 2/1: Stafford trade kicks things off

Matthew Stafford's trade from Detroit to Los Angeles kicked off what figures to be an active quarterback market this offseason. The Patriots will now need to look in a different direction with Stafford off the board.

The Boston Herald says Tampa Bay should look at Bill Belichick for help if they want to win the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports Boston reports that former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to be traded anywhere other than New England before being dealt to the Rams. Boston Sports Journal analyzing the Patriots situation after the first quarterback domino fell.

The Boston Globe says the wide receiver position will be deep in the draft should the Patriots choose to look in that direction. WEEI.com provides some options from the Senior Bowl that would make sense for the Patriots.