Patriots News Blitz 2/1: Stafford trade kicks things off

Matthew Stafford's trade from Detroit to Los Angeles kicked off what figures to be an active quarterback market this offseason. The Patriots will now need to look in a different direction with Stafford off the board.
The Athletic believes sure-thing quarterbacks generally go in the first 12 picks, which creates problems for the Patriots as they search for an answer. If Alabama's Mac Jones is in the Patriots plans, the Boston Globe offers a look at his prospects as well as those of the other quarterbacks who attended the Senior Bowl. NBC Sports Boston ranks the top five quarterbacks that will be available in the draft.
The Boston Herald says Tampa Bay should look at Bill Belichick for help if they want to win the Super Bowl.
NBC Sports Boston reports that former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to be traded anywhere other than New England before being dealt to the Rams. Boston Sports Journal analyzing the Patriots situation after the first quarterback domino fell.
The Boston Globe says the wide receiver position will be deep in the draft should the Patriots choose to look in that direction. WEEI.com provides some options from the Senior Bowl that would make sense for the Patriots.
WEEI.com says the Patriots are a possible landing spot for Houston's J.J. Watt should the defensive end become available. Devin McCourty says he wouldn't mind if Cam Newton returned for a second year in New England.