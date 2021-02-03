Patriots News Blitz 2/3: Looking at some offseason possibilities

Super Bowl week is chugging along but closer to home the story with the Patriots is all about the next potential quarterback and the upcoming offseason that figures to provide plenty of opportunities for the team to improve.
The Athletic kicks things off on Wednesday with a look at which positions provide the best value among the top 15. MassLive.com looks at some potential Patriots who stood out at the Senior Bowl.
NBC Sports Boston says all eyes are on Jimmy Garoppolo as the Patriots next quarterback but wonders if they should be.
As the Super Bowl approaches, the Boston Globe says Tom Brady is taking the high road when it comes to the Patriots.
Boston.com has draft prospect Mac Jones talking about the Patriots. The Boston Herald has Jones saying he hopes he impressed the team at the Senior Bowl.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Ryan Fitzpatrick says he would be open to playing for the Patriots.
Robert Kraft is sending 76 vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl.
Count Rodney Harrison among those who don’t believe Cam Newton is the answer.
Boston Sports Journal has more Patriots-related fallout from the Lions trade of Matthew Stafford.
Reports out of Las Vegas indicate the Raiders might be ready to move on from Derek Carr, and the Patriots are mentioned as a possible suitor.