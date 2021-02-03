Patriots News Blitz 2/3: Looking at some offseason possibilities

Super Bowl week is chugging along but closer to home the story with the Patriots is all about the next potential quarterback and the upcoming offseason that figures to provide plenty of opportunities for the team to improve.

NBC Sports Boston says all eyes are on Jimmy Garoppolo as the Patriots next quarterback but wonders if they should be.

As the Super Bowl approaches, the Boston Globe says Tom Brady is taking the high road when it comes to the Patriots.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Ryan Fitzpatrick says he would be open to playing for the Patriots.

Robert Kraft is sending 76 vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl.

Count Rodney Harrison among those who don’t believe Cam Newton is the answer.

Boston Sports Journal has more Patriots-related fallout from the Lions trade of Matthew Stafford.