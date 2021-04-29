Patriots News Blitz 4/29: NFL Draft is finally here 

Thu Apr 29 | 06:55 PM - 07:45 PM
The 2021 Patriots Draft Party presented by Bud Light is the perfect pre-draft show for all Patriots fans. Hosted live from Patriot Place by Nick "Fitzy" Stevens and Megan Ottolini, the show will feature interviews with Patriots Chairman and CEO, Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ty Law. You'll also hear from 2020 6th Round Pick Michael Onwenu about his draft experience and rookie season.
Thu Apr 29 | 07:48 PM - 11:00 PM
Thu Apr 29 | 07:49 PM - 11:00 PM
Watch as Fred, Paul, Mike and Erik break down day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft live on Patriots.com's flagship radio show, Patriots Unfiltered. Note: The first 40 minutes of the show will be streamed in video and then switch to audio only (due to NFL rules) for the remainder of the show.