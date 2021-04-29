Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Apr 29 | 12:00 AM - 07:49 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

Patriots News Blitz 4/29: NFL Draft is finally here 

Apr 29, 2021 at 04:08 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

073018TC-Media_DS0023-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots QB plans fuel intrigue but the overall importance of the 2021 NFL Draft goes deeper.

The Boston Globe writes about the top running back prospects available in the draft. They also mention how there is plenty of running back talent, but teams are in no rush to grab it.

While the first round has been everyone's main focus, Boston.com writes about players the Patriots could target in the later rounds of the draft.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 4/28: How aggressive will the Patriots be during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/27: Will there be any draft surprises?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/26: Draft week has arrived

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/23: Patriots can find more roster depth through the draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Patriots News Blitz 4/29: NFL Draft is finally here 

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Draft Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Scott Zolak interviews Coach Belichick. Steve Burton sits down with Dan Roche to discuss the draft. In addition, We take a look back at the career of Julian Edelman. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Previewing our Thursday Night Draft Live Coverage

A look ahead to the Patriots Virtual Draft Party and Patriots Unfiltered radio show for coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Scott Zolak meets with coach Belichick on the field at Gillette Stadium to discuss the transition from free agency to the NFL draft as well his expectations as the draft approaches.

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Next Gen Stats ranks the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Score.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising