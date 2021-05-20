Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu May 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Patriots News Blitz 5/20: How will the offense look this year

May 20, 2021 at 08:56 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

notebook-watermarks-template

Boston.com writes about the Patriots offense and the style they might use for 2021.

The Boston Herald discusses Bill Belichick and how he rebuilt the Patriots for 2021.

The Providence Journal writes about which Patriots players you should have on your fantasy team this upcoming season.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 5/19: Josh Uche recalls facing Mac Jones in college

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/18: Hoyer reportedly returning

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/17: Bentley says he's switching numbers

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/13: Thoughts on the Patriots 2021 schedule

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/12: James White is excited to be back

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/11: What the 2021 Patriots schedule might look like

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/10: Jason McCourty says goodbye to New England

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/6: Early roster projections 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/5: David Andrews is excited to be back

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/4: Ernie Adams impact won't be forgotten

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots fan recalls 'inner circle' Draft experience

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots News Blitz 5/20: How will the offense look this year

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

Patriots News Blitz 5/19: Josh Uche recalls facing Mac Jones in college

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising