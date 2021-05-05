Patriots News Blitz 5/5: David Andrews is excited to be back

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about how Mac Jones and multiple free agents bring new competition to a revamped Patriots.
The Boston Globe writes about how Jimmy Garoppolo thought that he was going to be in New England for his entire career. They also discuss how David Andrews is “super excited” to be staying with the Patriots.
Boston.com writes about how Christian Barmore could be the Patriots most impactful rookie this season.
The Athletic discusses Mac Jones’ audition for the Patriots and the overall NFL stage.