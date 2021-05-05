Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots News Blitz 5/5: David Andrews is excited to be back

May 05, 2021 at 09:21 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

andrews-2500x1600-pdc_dd
Photo by Dwight Darian

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about how Mac Jones and multiple free agents bring new competition to a revamped Patriots.

The Boston Globe writes about how Jimmy Garoppolo thought that he was going to be in New England for his entire career. They also discuss how David Andrews is “super excited” to be staying with the Patriots.

Boston.com writes about how Christian Barmore could be the Patriots most impactful rookie this season.

The Athletic discusses Mac Jones’ audition for the Patriots and the overall NFL stage.

