Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

After announcing protocols for NFL facilities earlier this week and reports that the Patriots will report for training camp on July 28th, PFT reports the league is also considering cutting the preseason in half.

J.J. Taylor comes in at sixth on PFF's rankings of the top undrafted rookie signings. He should make some exciting plays in camp and preseason but is looking up at a loaded depth chart.

WEEI's Andy Hart continues breaking down the roster by position, today he looks at the offensive line that struggled with injuries last season but has their full starting five returning.

PatsPulpit has a full preview on Kyle Dugger and what expectations will be for the rookie in his first season with the Patriots.

Tom E. Curran has some praise for Bill Belichick for "increasing his role" in supporting social justice over the past two weeks. Mike Reiss also recapped the Patriots appearances when Devin McCourty was honored during a virtual fundraiser for Boston Uncornered.

NESN broke down a lively debate on ESPN on whether or not the Patriots offense could be better in 2020 that they were in 2019.