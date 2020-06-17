Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

The Patriots had a quiet offseason in terms of free agent acquisitions. Bill Belichick brought in some quality veterans who should fill some roles while adding depth to the special teams.

But there was one player who flew under the radar who could potentially make an impact based on his electric speed. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd arrived after stints in Carolina and Arizona, and NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran believes he could be a difference maker in 2020.

The Boston Herald has Ty Law applauding reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore's offseason approach.

The Herald says it's time for second-year running back Damien Harris to step out of the shadows.

The Athletic continues its look at the greatest free agent signings in Boston sports history.

NBC Sports Boston looks at a plan to help Jarrett Stidham that might include a pair of rookie tight ends in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

The Boston Globe says football coaches can no longer brush off politics and social issues as distractions.