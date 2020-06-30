Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe breaks down Cam Newton's journey from 2015 MVP to Carolina castoff. Evan Lazar of CLNS breaks down Newton's film to see what he's bringing to New England at 31.

Chris Simms thinks the Patriots are better suited to run an offense around Cam Newton than Tom Brady at this point. Andrew Callahan of the Herald weighs in on this, going into detail how the Pats weaponry could fit Newton's skillset.

Phil Perry thinks the offense can fit for both Newton and Stidham and gives his plan to incorporate both of them. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks also weighs in on the offense, via NESN's Sean McGuire.

ESPN's various experts all weigh in on the Pats newest QB signing. While some have injury concerns, most think it's a slam dunk.

Michael Lombardi writes for The Athletic that Newton and the Patriots needed each other and are a perfect fit for this season. Phil Simms sees it similarly, via WEEI.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit breaks down second-year tackle Yodny Cajuste and gives him the inside track to win the swing back up role.