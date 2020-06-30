Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe breaks down Cam Newton's journey from 2015 MVP to Carolina castoff. Evan Lazar of CLNS breaks down Newton's film to see what he's bringing to New England at 31.

Chris Simms thinks the Patriots are better suited to run an offense around Cam Newton than Tom Brady at this point. Andrew Callahan of the Herald weighs in on this, going into detail how the Pats weaponry could fit Newton's skillset.

Phil Perry thinks the offense can fit for both Newton and Stidham and gives his plan to incorporate both of them. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks also weighs in on the offense, via NESN's Sean McGuire.

ESPN's various experts all weigh in on the Pats newest QB signing. While some have injury concerns, most think it's a slam dunk.

Michael Lombardi writes for The Athletic that Newton and the Patriots needed each other and are a perfect fit for this season. Phil Simms sees it similarly, via WEEI.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit breaks down second-year tackle Yodny Cajuste and gives him the inside track to win the swing back up role.

Tom E. Curran draws comparisons from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jarrett Stidham, who now could be waiting another year for his shot even though he'll still have every chance to win the starting job.

Advertising