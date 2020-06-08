Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Monday, Jun 08, 2020

Patriots News Blitz 6/8: Getting camp roster in order

Tributes and memorials for former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell were prominent this morning with ESPN taking a look back at his career,Tom Brady putting up an Instagram post and Bill Belichick putting out a statement. Caldwell had 61 catches for the Patriots in 2006, including a critical long reception that set up the go-ahead score against the Chargers in the Divisional Round, one of the bigger upsets of the Patriots dynasty.

Zack Cox of NESN gives his preview of the Patriots defensive line. With a swap of Beau Allen for Danny Shelton being the main change, things look largely the same for this group. Adam Butler's continued development and Byron Cowart's year two jump are big things to keep an eye on.

In case you missed them, Mike Reiss' Sunday notes are a must-read. This week Reiss has some insight on the upcoming Film Session series with Stephon Gilmore that will be available on NFL.com's Game Pass on Tuesday this week. Reiss also mentions that free agency signee Damiere Byrd has been present for throwing sessions with Jarrett Stidham.

In a full league re-draft, Reiss puts his Patriots aim on Sam Darnold, T.J. Watt, Amari Cooper and Frank Clark.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald lays out his thoughts on how the Patriots can set up Jarrett Stidham for success in Year 1.

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

