Patriots News Blitz 6/8: Getting camp roster in order

Tributes and memorials for former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell were prominent this morning with ESPN taking a look back at his career,Tom Brady putting up an Instagram post and Bill Belichick putting out a statement. Caldwell had 61 catches for the Patriots in 2006, including a critical long reception that set up the go-ahead score against the Chargers in the Divisional Round, one of the bigger upsets of the Patriots dynasty.

Zack Cox of NESN gives his preview of the Patriots defensive line. With a swap of Beau Allen for Danny Shelton being the main change, things look largely the same for this group. Adam Butler's continued development and Byron Cowart's year two jump are big things to keep an eye on.

In case you missed them, Mike Reiss' Sunday notes are a must-read. This week Reiss has some insight on the upcoming Film Session series with Stephon Gilmore that will be available on NFL.com's Game Pass on Tuesday this week. Reiss also mentions that free agency signee Damiere Byrd has been present for throwing sessions with Jarrett Stidham.

In a full league re-draft, Reiss puts his Patriots aim on Sam Darnold, T.J. Watt, Amari Cooper and Frank Clark.