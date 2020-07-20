Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 08:16 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20191218_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Negotiations continues between the NFL and the NFLPA as they try to come to an agreement that will enable training camps to open in the next two weeks. PatsPulpit breaks down the latest as it appears the NFL is willing to go down to just a single preseason game.

Players from some teams are already expected to report today, while a number of players posted to social media on Sunday with the use of #WeWanttoPlay. Jason McCourty was impressed with the player's cohesiveness on his podcast that he co-hosts with brother, Devin.

James White was also among the players calling on the league for a clear plan and safety protocols for football to return.

Mike Reiss of ESPN explores Cam Newton's dietary choices -- Newton became a vegan in recent years and enjoyed bringing discipline to his eating life.

Devin McCourty clocks in at number four in Evan Lazar's most important Patriots series. The veteran safety resigned with this team this offseason and provides some critical leadership.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald wonders how big of a role rookie second-rounder Kyle Dugger will have beyond special teams, where he's a favorite to take over punt return duties. Colleague Karen Guregian thinks the arrival of Cam Newton should put the Patriots back in position for a playoff run.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

All of the day's news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Advertising