Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Negotiations continues between the NFL and the NFLPA as they try to come to an agreement that will enable training camps to open in the next two weeks. PatsPulpit breaks down the latest as it appears the NFL is willing to go down to just a single preseason game.

Players from some teams are already expected to report today, while a number of players posted to social media on Sunday with the use of #WeWanttoPlay. Jason McCourty was impressed with the player's cohesiveness on his podcast that he co-hosts with brother, Devin.

James White was also among the players calling on the league for a clear plan and safety protocols for football to return.

Mike Reiss of ESPN explores Cam Newton's dietary choices -- Newton became a vegan in recent years and enjoyed bringing discipline to his eating life.

Devin McCourty clocks in at number four in Evan Lazar's most important Patriots series. The veteran safety resigned with this team this offseason and provides some critical leadership.