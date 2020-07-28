Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 09:25 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

With players set to arrive this week and training camps preparing to open across the league, several players have decided against returning at all. That's been the case in New England as well, where five players have reportedly opted to sit out the 2020 season in an effort to keep their families safe from the effects of the coronavirus.

ESPN.com has the list, which includes linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Dan Vitale, tackle Marcus Cannon and offensive lineman Najee Toran. The Boston Globe also has a report and includes information about the Patriots updated coaching staff. NBC Sports Boston believes Vitale's absence will create more opportunities for the rookie tight ends. Boston Sports Journal analyzes the curveball thrown at the Patriots in regard to the opt-outs.

With all of the comings and goings, the Patriots decided to bring back wide receiver Will Hastings after releasing the undrafted rookie on Sunday.

Assuming the season eventually gets underway, the Boston Herald looks at how the offense might change under the direction of Cam Newton. Boston Sports Journal wonders if Ja’Whaun Bentley is ready for a major role.

The Washington Post has a breakdown of the protocols in the even that a player tests positive during the season.

The Athletic offers a roster projection and predict a wild ride to get there. NBC Sports Boston tries to figure out the meaning of the early cuts of the rookies. MassLive.com looks at five potential camp battles to watch.

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots release nine players

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

