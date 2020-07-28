Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

With players set to arrive this week and training camps preparing to open across the league, several players have decided against returning at all. That's been the case in New England as well, where five players have reportedly opted to sit out the 2020 season in an effort to keep their families safe from the effects of the coronavirus.

With all of the comings and goings, the Patriots decided to bring back wide receiver Will Hastings after releasing the undrafted rookie on Sunday.

Assuming the season eventually gets underway, the Boston Herald looks at how the offense might change under the direction of Cam Newton. Boston Sports Journal wonders if Ja’Whaun Bentley is ready for a major role.