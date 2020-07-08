Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 08:32 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots made some minor news on Thursday when ESPN reported that running back Rex Burkhead agreed to restructure his contract, offering the team some additional cap space. NESN.com looks at the Burkhead news and what it might mean for the rest of the running backs.

The Athletic looks at the best and worst the NFL has to offer in terms of venues.

WEEI.com's question of the day asks if tackle Isiah Wynn can develop into a Pro Bowl player.

Retired cornerback D'Angelo Hall regrets not taking the opportunity to become a Patriot back in 2009.

The Boston Sports Journal believes the offense could be facing some difficult opponents if it features a rushing attack led by the quarterback.

WEEI.com provides 12 reasons why Cam Newton will be better than Tom Brady.

The NFLPA has some concerns before the opening of training camp. The league and the players have yet to solve all protocol for camps to even begin.

