Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

The Patriots made some minor news on Thursday when ESPN reported that running back Rex Burkhead agreed to restructure his contract, offering the team some additional cap space. NESN.com looks at the Burkhead news and what it might mean for the rest of the running backs.

The Athletic looks at the best and worst the NFL has to offer in terms of venues.

WEEI.com's question of the day asks if tackle Isiah Wynn can develop into a Pro Bowl player.

Retired cornerback D'Angelo Hall regrets not taking the opportunity to become a Patriot back in 2009.

The Boston Sports Journal believes the offense could be facing some difficult opponents if it features a rushing attack led by the quarterback.