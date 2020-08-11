Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

The Patriots reportedly added four players on Monday, which would bring their roster back up to the 80-man limit, however an early report on Tuesday from ESPN's Field Yates said that the team actually will no be signing tight end Jordan Leggett. Bern Buchmasser of PatsPulpit has the team going for value on those signings rather than big names. Greg Bedard thinks that Sony Michel and Damien Harris have been put on notice with the reported signing of Lamar Miller.