Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

The Patriots reportedly added four players on Monday, which would bring their roster back up to the 80-man limit, however an early report on Tuesday from ESPN's Field Yates said that the team actually will no be signing tight end Jordan Leggett. Bern Buchmasser of PatsPulpit has the team going for value on those signings rather than big names. Greg Bedard thinks that Sony Michel and Damien Harris have been put on notice with the reported signing of Lamar Miller.
Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal breaks down two other reported signings -- Darius Kilgo and Jordan Leggett.
Bedard also has the Julian Edelman setting the tone for the Patriots offense after Tom Brady, while Phil Perry has Edelman liking what he sees thus far out of Cam Newton, while Andrew Callahan has more on the energy that Newton has brought to the team. Jim McBride ofthe Boston Globe has Edelman embracing change in New England.
Mike Reiss has more on Jarrett Stidham, who remains focused despite the arrival of a former MVP.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston focuses in on Ja'Whaun Bentley, who just might be the biggest key for the defense suddenly.
Andy Hart of WEEI has left tackle Isaiah Wynn focused on consistency in his third season, his first that he's healthy going in to.