Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces positive results

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride has the Patriots in a happy mood following their first team session on the field Wednesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN takes a look at Jerod Mayo's very new looking inside linebacker room where there are a lot of "moldable" young players.

Tom E. Curran thinks it's been a positive start so far as how the NFL and teams are dealing with the coronavirus. The Patriots remain one of five teams to not have placed any players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In case you missed them, here are Patriots.com's Paul Perillo's Blogservations from the first practice of the summer, although it had a decidedly OTA-type feel. Meanwhile, Erik Scalavino takes a look at new receiver Damiere Byrd as he tries to be the latest free agent to make an offensive impact.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal finds that Cam Newton has been making a good impression with his new teammates, with his infectious energy a common thread.

NESN's Doug Kyed has Rex Burkhead enjoying new running backs coach Troy Brown and his understanding of the game.