Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Tom E. Curran kicks things off this Friday with his five bold predictions for Patriots training camp, which is due to hit a higher gear next week after some OTA-like sessions this week. NBC Sports Boston colleague Phil Perry has his prediction of what the Patriots 53-man roster will look like once the dust has settled.

Karen Guregian jumps into the Patriots personnel moves yesterday, which included the retirement of Dustin Woodard and the release of undrafted rookie Nick Coe.

Doug Kyed of NESN breaks down Lamar Miller's arrival as he'll start with the team on the PUP list and will be eligible to come off at any time. Miller is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last August.