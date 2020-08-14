Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Aug 14, 2020 at 06:40 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Tom E. Curran kicks things off this Friday with his five bold predictions for Patriots training camp, which is due to hit a higher gear next week after some OTA-like sessions this week. NBC Sports Boston colleague Phil Perry has his prediction of what the Patriots 53-man roster will look like once the dust has settled.

Karen Guregian jumps into the Patriots personnel moves yesterday, which included the retirement of Dustin Woodard and the release of undrafted rookie Nick Coe.

Doug Kyed of NESN breaks down Lamar Miller's arrival as he'll start with the team on the PUP list and will be eligible to come off at any time. Miller is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last August.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has the offensive line knowing they need to be better this year as Shaq Mason admits they had trouble getting the run going in 2019.

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

