Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

The Patriots wrapped up their final training camp practice with media access on Sunday and will now begin to transition into more of a regular season practice schedule. But with cut-downs looming on Saturday, there will still be plenty of jobs won or lost this week. It's hard to believe the regular season kickoff is less than two weeks away.

Here are this morning's Patriots stories to get your week started right.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal finds that Gunner Olszewski is coming into his own as a receiver and returner. Daniels also picks his winners and losers from training camp.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe breaks down the final open practice of the year, with the kicking competition taking centerstage.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian gives her 53-man roster projection while colleague Andrew Callahan gives what stood out to him in the final practice, with a strong performance by Mohamed Sanu.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has more on an excerpt from "The Dynasty", shedding more light on Tom Brady's thumb injury in the 2017 playoffs.

NESN's Zack Cox breaks down the kicking competition between rookie Justin Rohrwasser and veteran Nick Folk.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal sees the offense making some strides in their final camp session, with Cam Newton showing good improvement.