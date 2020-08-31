Official website of the New England Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Aug 31, 2020 at 07:19 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots wrapped up their final training camp practice with media access on Sunday and will now begin to transition into more of a regular season practice schedule. But with cut-downs looming on Saturday, there will still be plenty of jobs won or lost this week. It's hard to believe the regular season kickoff is less than two weeks away.

Here are this morning's Patriots stories to get your week started right.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal finds that Gunner Olszewski is coming into his own as a receiver and returner. Daniels also picks his winners and losers from training camp.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe breaks down the final open practice of the year, with the kicking competition taking centerstage.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian gives her 53-man roster projection while colleague Andrew Callahan gives what stood out to him in the final practice, with a strong performance by Mohamed Sanu.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has more on an excerpt from "The Dynasty", shedding more light on Tom Brady's thumb injury in the 2017 playoffs.

NESN's Zack Cox breaks down the kicking competition between rookie Justin Rohrwasser and veteran Nick Folk.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal sees the offense making some strides in their final camp session, with Cam Newton showing good improvement.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic tells us what we learned from training camp with his takeaways.

