Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media gives us 10 things we learned from the second game of the season, with the offensive line garnering some praise for the pass protection, though the team was much less effective on the ground.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal focused on the tragedy of James White's parents being in a car crash with comments from Matthew Slater. It was terrible news that broke just before the game when it was announced White would be a surprise inactive.

Eric Rueb of the ProJo took a look at Stephon Gilmore's feisty matchup against D.K. Metcalf that ran hot throughout the contest.

Andy Hart of WEEI calls it a good loss for the Patriots, who showed more prowess in the passing game than anyone expected and still showed their signature fight down to the end. Colleague Ryan Hannable has 10 quick thoughts on the game as well. NESN's Doug Kyed sees reasons for optimism as well.