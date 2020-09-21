Official website of the New England Patriots

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Sep 21, 2020 at 09:13 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Jeff Howe of The Athletic kicks things off with his game story on the Pats last-play loss, with Cam Newton almost carrying the team to an improbable win. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal thought that the final play call was too predictable. Bedard also offers his game report from the thriller.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media gives us 10 things we learned from the second game of the season, with the offensive line garnering some praise for the pass protection, though the team was much less effective on the ground.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal focused on the tragedy of James White's parents being in a car crash with comments from Matthew Slater. It was terrible news that broke just before the game when it was announced White would be a surprise inactive.

Eric Rueb of the ProJo took a look at Stephon Gilmore's feisty matchup against D.K. Metcalf that ran hot throughout the contest.

Andy Hart of WEEI calls it a good loss for the Patriots, who showed more prowess in the passing game than anyone expected and still showed their signature fight down to the end. Colleague Ryan Hannable has 10 quick thoughts on the game as well. NESN's Doug Kyed sees reasons for optimism as well.

The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan is another to take a positive glance at the loss, with Cam Newton showing he's ready to lead the Patriots, while Karen Guregian sees the Patriots just a short step away from handling a great team like Seattle.

Tweets of Note

