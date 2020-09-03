Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Sep 03, 2020 at 08:21 AM
The Patriots will be back on the field today with a 12:15 practice and the hold media availability after the session. The big report from last night was that the team has informed Mohamed Sanu that he will be released.

They traded for the veteran receiver last year but after sustaining an ankle injury, Sanu was never able to find his stride in New England. Sanu now gets a jump on the free agency market and could still find his services in demand. As for the Patriots, they continue to get younger at a position where they could really benefit from one of their second-year receivers making a jump.

Here's everything you need to read to get caught up this morning!

Mike Reiss kicks things off breaking down what the wide out room now looks like, after Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry not much is certain. Tom E. Curran piggybacks off that and takes a bigger look at the team's struggles to develop receivers.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots have named their captains, led by Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. Joining them will be Jason McCourty, Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley as other defensive captains. Expect there will be some offensive players added to this list when it's officially announced.

Phil Perry thinks this September will be an even bigger extension of the preseason than usual as the team looks to find their identity with a new quarterback.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit has the draft class of 2017 showing some signs of life, led by the resurgent Derek Rivers who could play a big defensive role this season.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic gives his 53-man roster. Get ready for an avalanche of these over the next two days.

Soaking the game up from Legends

Advertising