Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

The Patriots will be back on the field today with a 12:15 practice and the hold media availability after the session. The big report from last night was that the team has informed Mohamed Sanu that he will be released.

They traded for the veteran receiver last year but after sustaining an ankle injury, Sanu was never able to find his stride in New England. Sanu now gets a jump on the free agency market and could still find his services in demand. As for the Patriots, they continue to get younger at a position where they could really benefit from one of their second-year receivers making a jump.

Here's everything you need to read to get caught up this morning!

Mike Reiss kicks things off breaking down what the wide out room now looks like, after Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry not much is certain. Tom E. Curran piggybacks off that and takes a bigger look at the team's struggles to develop receivers.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots have named their captains, led by Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. Joining them will be Jason McCourty, Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley as other defensive captains. Expect there will be some offensive players added to this list when it's officially announced.

Phil Perry thinks this September will be an even bigger extension of the preseason than usual as the team looks to find their identity with a new quarterback.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit has the draft class of 2017 showing some signs of life, led by the resurgent Derek Rivers who could play a big defensive role this season.