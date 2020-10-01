Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

The Patriots will face their biggest challenge of the young season on Sunday when the travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. It's not often that the Patriots are underdogs of any kind in a game, but against the defending Super Bowl champs it's understandable.

The Patriots got some good news on Wednesday as the Boston Globe writes about the return of James White, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski to practice.

The Boston Herald has been impressed with the start to Mike Onwenu's career.

The Athletic looks at why some ex-players love Bill Belichick.