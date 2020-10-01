Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

The Patriots will face their biggest challenge of the young season on Sunday when the travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. It's not often that the Patriots are underdogs of any kind in a game, but against the defending Super Bowl champs it's understandable.

ESPN.com says the Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory as 7-point underdogs. The Boston Globe says everyone know how to beat the Chiefs but wonders if the Patriots have the personnel to do it. The Boston Herald says New England will need Cam Newton to bounce back from Sunday's clunker. The Providence Journal says the Patriots are preparing for the ultimate speed test. Devin McCourty explains why Sunday will be the ultimate “do your job” game for the Patriots.

The Patriots got some good news on Wednesday as the Boston Globe writes about the return of James White, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski to practice.

The Boston Herald has been impressed with the start to Mike Onwenu's career.

The Athletic looks at why some ex-players love Bill Belichick.

The Kansas City Star recognizes that the Chiefs have won at home, on the road and at neutral sites but wonders if they can beat the Patriots. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the Patriots have been playing "really good football."

