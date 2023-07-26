Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

"Since I've been here, we've always started there, and I know Coach Belichick has always done that," quarterback Mac Jones told reporters after practice. "A lot of defenses let you get down there, and then when you get down there, they want to shut you down. To be able to go against our defense, which is very multiple and does a lot compared to some other teams, it's good to experience. I feel like the red zone is definitely a great area that we need to improve. I need to improve down there."

With the truly competitive camp practices still on the horizon, it's important not to overreact to results, which were mixed for the offense in a practice that favored the defense. The Pats ran basic route concepts in a condensed area inside the ten-yard line. There weren't many bells and whistles to fool the defense, and there was zero threat of the run, so the defense certainly had the upper hand with Kyle Dugger’s interception as the day's highlight. It's also common for the defense to be ahead this time of year, especially a defense returning most of its starters and an offense learning a new playbook.

On the first semi-competitive play of the day, Jones targeted tight end Mike Gesicki. Dugger stayed with the Pats tight end up the seam and intercepted the pass. In all, the Pats defense broke up seven passes in the opening practice, which, again, sounds alarming on the surface, but the context of the team periods being in tight quarters is important in evaluating this practice.

There were also good plays from the offense. Mac connected twice with Hunter Henry in the end zone, including a smooth "shake" at the top of the route by Henry to lose rookie Christian Gonzalez for six. Jones also hit Rhamondre Stevenson on an angle route out of the backfield with linebacker Chris Board as the closest defender, and Ty Montgomery was active again with four scores.

"It's great that our defense is really good because it makes it hard. It's good to be a great camp. Hopefully, we are going to go back and forth and battle each other," the Pats quarterback said. "That is built through trust. I think that's the big word for this training camp is trust."

Jones primarily worked with tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, versatile receiver Ty Montgomery, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and free-agent addition JuJu Smith-Schuster. Along the offensive line, Trent Brown (left) and Riley Reiff (right) took the majority of the reps at the tackle spots, while Bill Murray filled in for Mike Onwenu (PUP list) at right guard. Besides Onwenu and NFI-lister Calvin Anderson, the Pats had strong attendance on day one. That means the vast majority of the roster is healthy and passed the conditioning tests, which is obviously a positive development for the team.

For Jones, continuing to play with Henry and building a new connection with Smith-Schuster is a good starting point. The Patriots quarterback also pointed to the depth New England has amongst their pass-catchers. With the roster being fairly criticized for lacking a true difference-making receiver, this group will need to win with varying skill sets presenting the quarterback with mismatches and good scheming to get receivers open.