Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

The sun was out, the fans were in the stands and the energy was at a solid level as the Patriots opened their 2023 training camp in steamy Foxborough. Mac Jones and the offense got to work on putting the disappointment of last season behind them, and with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on board the focus seems to be on one word.

"Trust is a big word for us in this training camp," Jones said shortly after finishing up the roughly 90-minute workout. "It's a fresh start for us and it's all about working together."

There were certainly times when that was not apparent a year ago, so it makes sense that Jones and the offense are looking for a fresh start. With O'Brien at the controls the unit continues to install what it hopes will be a more productive attack this season.

Early in practice the work centered on the running game out of various looks in the red zone. The plays ran out of varied personnel groups with Jones under center and in the shot gun, and although there's no way to evaluate such action with the players in shorts and helmets, there looked to be some rhythm and direction to the calls.

One player in particular seems excited about the fresh start and that's Trent Brown. The mammoth left tackle opened the drills in his normal spot and after practice he spoke about some of the differences between this year and last.

"I love [O'Brien's] attitude. He brings excitement and energy to our room every day," Brown said. "I love him. I expect to see a return to Patriots football. He's bringing that attitude back and that's necessary."

Brown reported to camp a few days earlier than required, although he downplayed that by saying he was simply doing what he was asked. But having him in the lineup on Day 1 is a positive sign for an offensive line that lacks depth at tackle and can't afford to be without him for any stretches of time.

As for the results, the defense continues to get the better of things but that is to be expected. Bill Belichick typically opens camp with extensive red zone work, and on Wednesday that featured a lot of plays from inside the 5 and 10. Working in such small quarters without the threat of a running game is an advantage for the defense, particularly one with the experience level that the Patriots currently possess.

The very first pass attempt of the day against the defense was picked off by Kyle Dugger during 7-on-7s. Jones tried to find Mike Gesicki on a slant near the back of the end zone but Dugger cut underneath to make the play. Belichick spoke to Jones shortly after and may have been telling his quarterback to put some air under such passes in the future as it appeared that Gesicki may have had position and could have high-pointed a higher throw over the top of Dugger.

Jones spoke of the benefits of going against such a talented defense after practice.

"It's a great challenge for us," Jones said. "To be able to go against our defense is really good because of how tough they are. The red zone is an area we need to improve on. Bill is great to talk to because he does a great job of explaining what the defense is doing and things that can help the quarterback. It's great that our defense is really good."