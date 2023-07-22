Three Patriots open training camp on PUP

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots added three players to the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to the opening to training camp.

Jul 22, 2023 at 09:04 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (71).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (71).

The Patriots added three names to the Physically Unable to Perform list via the league's wire on Friday night as the team prepares to open training camp next week.

Veteran offensive lineman Michael Onwenu tops the list, as the fourth-year player had been missing from spring practices after undergoing ankle surgery during the offseason. Onwenu has yet to miss a game through his first three seasons, suffering the ankle injury during the team's 2022 season finale in Buffalo.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal and having demonstrated the ability to play multiple spots along the offensive line, Onwenu is a valuable piece for the Patriots. Without him, the team will look to three interior rookie players, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi, and veteran James Ferentz to man the first-team right guard spot until Onwenu is fully healthy. Practice squadder and former defensive lineman turned guard Bill Murray should also be in the mix at the spot.

Veteran special teamer Cody Davis will join Onwenu on the PUP list to start camp. Davis was limited to just six games in his third season with the Pats, and his absence in the third phase was notable as the team fell off to the 32nd DVOA ranking in the NFL by the end of the season. Davis held down the important upback role on the punt team and was missed.

Rookie defensive lineman Justus Tavai is the final name to land on PUP. Tavai, the brother of Jahlani out of San Diego State, had a short stint off the roster this spring before being re-signed following OTAs. Though undrafted he could provide some interesting depth at a position where the team looks largely the same as 2022.

Players on the PUP list are eligible to come off at any time during the summer, however, if they remain on PUP and make the 53-man roster they can stay on the regular season PUP list which will cost them a minimum of six weeks to start the season.

Further additions can still be made prior to the start of camp with the team's conditioning test looming.

