Three Patriots open training camp on PUP

On this episode of Pats from the Past, we sit down with Adam Vinatieri, looking back at his storied career. Among the highlights is how his likely HOF career nearly never got off the ground during a shaky start in his rookie season. How that helped develop confidence to make some of the most clutch kicks in NFL history. Re-live those kicks as Adam walks us thru the challenges and celebrations. He discusses the fortune of playing for 4 potential Hall of Fame coaches and highlights some of the difference between Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells specifically. Plus, his thoughts on being called by many the greatest kicker of all time.