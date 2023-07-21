23 Burning Patriots Questions for 2023

5. How threatening can Henry-Gesicki be?

With a thinned and inexperienced receiver group getting a bulk of the reps through minicamp it put a spotlight on the most effective part of the offense in the early workouts, the tight end combination of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. The offense should have some fun things cooked up for them, especially in the red zone where the offense finished 32nd in 2022. Gesicki's length and athleticism are positive new additions to the offense that should be a factor for Mac, he was a spring standout.

6. How does Rhamondre build on 2022?

The Pats put a lot on Rhamondre during his sophomore season and he delivered with a balanced campaign that saw him emerge as an every-down back with 1,461 all-purpose yardage. Some of that was due to injuries and the lack of a consistent complement to pair him with and the team has been kicking the tires on another complementary back with reported visits with Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson. A bit of insurance to pair Rhamondre with make sense but striking the right balance with the tackle-busting back will be key in '23 as he could be a major factor on offense.

7. How big a role will Ty Montgomery play?

Montgomery was limited to just one game last year but in every practice in which we've seen him for the Patriots, he looks comfortable and heavily involved. If he stays healthy this summer Montgomery might finally put it all together on the game field for New England. He's an excellent starting point when it comes to providing a passing down relief option for Stevenson. Despite being a nine-year veteran, it seems like Montgomery might finally be in the right spot to put his diverse talents to full use.

8. Do the young backs step up?